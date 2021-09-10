Toronto: First Look at Bruce Willis in Action Thriller ‘Fortress’

Bruce Willis is on the lookout in the first look photo for Fortress, an action thriller set in a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligence officers.

The story take place when a group of criminals led by Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) breach the resort compound, hellbent on revenge on Robert (Willis), forcing the retired officer and his son (Jesse Metcalfe) to save the day. James Cullen Bressack (Blood Craft, Beyond the Law) directed from a script by Alan Horsnail.

Randall Emmett and George Furla produced the feature, their latest team-up with the action hero having worked together on a number of projects including the recently released Midnight in the Switchgrass. Luillo Ruiz and Chad A. Verdi also produced, with Tim Sullivan, Nick D’Angelo, Caesar Richbow, and Danny Chan acting as exec producers.

International rights for Fortress, which recently wrapped filming in Puerto Rico, are being repped by Highland Film Group.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 10 daily issue at the Toronto International Film Festival.