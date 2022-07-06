Toronto Film Festival to World Premiere Clement Virgo’s ‘Brother’

Clement Virgo’s Brother is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, organizers said on Wednesday.

Adapted for the screen by Virgo from David Chariandy’s novel of the same name, Brother is the story of Francis and Michael, sons of Caribbean immigrants maturing into young men amid Toronto’s 1990s hip-hop scene. A mystery unfolds when escalating tensions set off a series of events that changes the course of the brothers’ lives forever.

Brother stars Lamar Johnson (The Hate U Give), Aaron Pierre (Old), Kiana Madeira (Fear Street) and Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us). The film is produced by Virgo and longtime business partner Damon D’Oliveira of Conquering Lion Pictures, along with Aeschylus Poulos and Sonya Di Rienzo of Hawkeye Pictures.

Executive producers are Aaron L. Gilbert and Steven Thibault of Bron and Laurie May and Noah Segal of Elevation Pictures. The film will be distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures, and Bron Releasing will handle foreign sales.

Toronto returns in September for a 47th edition that will be in-person, with Hollywood stars on red carpets for tentpole attractions and fans cheering outdoors and in theaters after two years of disruption from the pandemic.

TIFF earlier announced that Netflix’s follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 movie Knives Out, which stars Daniel Craig, will also have its world premiere in Toronto.