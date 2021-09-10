Toronto’s COVID Clampdown: How Organizers Plan to Avoid Outbreaks

Fewer Hollywood talents and execs than usual are expected at Toronto for its 46th edition, as Canada is in the grip of an unsettling fourth wave of COVID-19 infections brought on by the more contagious delta variant.

But for those who are on hand, TIFF is offering an array of testing options to keep things humming along.

The festival has contracted with medical services provider Medcan to complete PCR tests for key Hollywood talents in Toronto and will drive them back and forth to Medcan headquarters on York Street — a 10-minute ride from TIFF headquarters on King Street. And the festival will foot the bill.

Mobile units will conduct PCR and rapid antigen tests at Toronto hotels, existing Hollywood film and TV production sites in the city and other locations.

“We can send nurses to wherever talent is living or working, and we can test on site and offer a lab PCR test, or they can come to our office and get a PCR test,” says Lee Grunberg, president and CEO of medical services provider Integracare.

So, stars who know the paparazzi will be chasing their every public step at TIFF can complete COVID tests in the privacy of their hotel suites with comfort — without having to line up at a private clinic.

TIFF organizers will accept these results as long as the full name, date of the test and a negative result are shared with the festival’s on-site venue team.

And if that isn’t enough, deep-pocketed major studios and streamers will be using their own discreet concierge testing services, offered by private boutique labs in Toronto with whom they’re on speed dial.

Private labs such as Switch Health and Datametrix offer hotel or house calls for COVID tests or can arrange for a courier to deliver home-testing kits, for a health care professional to oversee a self-swab, and subsequently for the pickup and delivery of completed tests to labs. They also offer same-day service for walk-ins at local clinics.

“If you had to submit a negative antigen test or a PCR test to go to a film, you could go to one of our clinics and get the results the same day or the next day for PCR tests and within half an hour for antigen tests, if the movie premiere or event wasn’t providing tests,” says Jordan Paquet, a spokesperson for Switch Health.

Then there are flights home (most airlines require a negative test for international travel). LifeLabs, another Toronto-based medical services provider, offers pre-departure testing through its FlyClear program. Once a patient is registered online, tests are performed at a local pharmacy and results are issued electronically, with LifeLabs coordinating the logistics and timing to ensure they arrive before departure. “We make sure there’s a correct window to have sufficient time before you travel,” LifeLabs spokesperson Imran Amin tells THR.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 10 daily issue at the Toronto International Film Festival.