Toronto: First Look at Avan Jogia’s Directorial Debut ‘Door Mouse’

The neo-noir thriller is led by Hayley Law.

Door Mouse
Door Mouse Courtesy of Highland Film Group

Hayley Law (Riverdale, Altered Carbon) is showing off her artistic skills in the first look photo of actor-turned-filmmaker Avan Jogia’s neo-noir thriller.

Law leads the cast as Mouse, a woman stuck in a dead-end job at Mama’s Burlesque Club all night, where her boss Mama (Famke Janssen) encourages her to pursue her real passion of making comics. When a friend from work named Doe-Eyes goes missing and the cops do nothing about it, Mouse and her sidekick Ugly (Keith Powers) take it upon themselves to find out what happened to her. Donal Logue (The Cloverfield Paradox) also stars.

Jogia made both his feature film writing and directing debut on the production, which recently wrapped shooting in Canada.

Kyle Mann produced the film via Independent Edge with Jason Ross Jallet for Cause and Effect Entertainment. JoBro Productions’ Jonathan Bronfman, Drive Films’ Michael Risley, Goldush Entertainment’s Eric Gozlan and Nathan Klingher executive produced.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights out of the Toronto International Film Festival.

