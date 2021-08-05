Toronto: Jessica Chastain to Receive TIFF Tribute Actor Award

Oscar-nominated actor Jessica Chastain will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The TIFF Tribute Awards honor will be given to Chastain as her latest movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the Tammy Faye Bakker biopic from Fox Searchlight, receives a world premiere during TIFF’s 46th edition.

“Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as The Debt, Take Shelter, The Martian, Crimson Peak and Molly’s Game to the upcoming world premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the festival — she is one of the most respected actors of her generation,” Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF, said in a statement on Thursday.

The feature, based on the documentary The Eyes of Tammy Faye, is directed by Big Sick filmmaker Michael Showalter from a script by Abe Sylvia. The movie will track the rise and fall of Christian TV personalities Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker throughout In the 1970s and ’80s, from their humble beginnings to their creation of the largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park.

While Faye was noted for her singing and her embrace of people from all walks of life — most notably her work with the LGBT community during the height of the AIDS crisis — the couple’s empire fell following the revelation of financial improprieties and a rape allegation leveled against Bakker.

Chastain stars as the televangelist, while Andrew Garfield portrays Bakker.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 9 to 18.