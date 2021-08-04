×
Toronto: Palme D’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Set for Midnight Section

The Liz Garbus-directed Jacques Cousteau doc 'Becoming Cousteau' is also set for the fest.

TITANE
'Titane' Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival continues to announce its lineup ahead of the September fest, now revealing titles in the TIFF Docs, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths sections.

Stanley Nelson’s Attica will open the doc section, with the Liz Garbus-directed Jacques Cousteau doc Becoming Cousteau, Stefan Forbes’ Hold Your Fire and Penny Lane’s Listening to Kenny G all set for the fest.

Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which earned Cannes’ Palme D’Or, will open the Midnight Madness section, with Rob Savage’s Dashcam also in the section.

Elsewhere, the Wavelenghts section will open with the North American premiere of Neptune Frost from Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman.

TIFF, set to run Sept. 9 to 18, earlier announced that Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen is set to open the 46th edition as the opening night film at Roy Thomson Hall, with Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s One Second to close the Canadian festival.

Gala screenings were also announced for Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which stars Claire Foy, and Barry Levinson’s The Survivor, a drama starring Ben Foster among others.

The 2021 Toronto Film Festival will effectively resemble last year’s hybrid event, with limited in-person film screenings. Last year TIFF first introduced its digital screening platform to comply with safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the full selection of new titles below:

TIFF DOCS
Presented by A&E IndieFilms

Attica Stanley Nelson | USA
World Premiere

Beba Rebeca Huntt | USA/Mexico
World Premiere

Becoming Cousteau Liz Garbus | USA
International Premiere

Burning Eva Orner | Australia
World Premiere

Comala Gian Cassini | Mexico
World Premiere

The Devil’s Drivers Mohammed Abugeth, Daniel Carsenty | Qatar/France/Lebanon/Germany
World Premiere

Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen | Denmark/France/Sweden/Norway
Canadian Premiere

Hold Your Fire Stefan Forbes | USA
World Premiere

Listening to Kenny G Penny Lane | USA
World Premiere

Oscar Peterson: Black + White Barry Avrich | Canada
World Premiere

The Rescue E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA/United Kingdom
International Premiere

Three Minutes – A Lengthening Bianca Stigter | Netherlands/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere

Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace Heather Hatch | Canada
World Premiere

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

Futura Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy
North American Premiere

The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher | Switzerland
North American Premiere

Wavelengths Opening Film
Neptune Frost Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman | Rwanda/USA
North American Premiere

A Night of Knowing Nothing Payal Kapadia | India/France
International Premiere

Ste. Anne Rhayne Vermette | Canada
North American Premiere

The Tsugua Diaries (Diários de Otsoga) Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | Portugal
North American Premiere

WAVELENGTHS SHORTS

The Capacity for Adequate Anger Vika Kirchenbauer | Germany
World Premiere

Dear Chantal (Querida Chantal) Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Spain
International Premiere

earthearthearth Daïchi Saïto | Canada
North American Premiere

Inner Outer Space Laida Lertxundi | Spain
North American Premiere

Polycephaly in D Michael Robinson | USA
World Premiere

“The red filter is withdrawn.” (“Le-deu-pil-teo-ga Cheol-hoe-doeb-ni-da.”) Minjung Kim | South Korea
North American Premiere

Train Again Peter Tscherkassky | Austria
North American Premiere

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

After Blue (Dirty Paradise) Bertrand Mandico | France
North American Premiere

DASHCAM Rob Savage | United Kingdom/USA
World Premiere

Saloum Jean Luc Herbulot | Senegal
World Premiere

Midnight Madness Opening Film
Titane Julia Ducournau | France
North American Premiere

You Are Not My Mother Kate Dolan | Ireland
World Premiere

Zalava Arsalan Amiri | Iran
North American Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Ahed’s Knee (Ha’berech) Nadav Lapid | Israel/France/Germany
North American Premiere

The Box (La Caja) Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere (previously announced in Contemporary World Cinema)

France Bruno Dumont | France/Germany/Italy/Belgium
North American Premiere

Where Is Anne Frank? Ari Folman | Belgium/France/Netherlands/Luxembourg/Israel
North American Premiere

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

7 Prisoners (7 Prisioneiros) Alexandre Moratto | Brazil
North American Premiere

Compartment No. 6 Juho Kuosmanen | Finland/Germany/Estonia/Russia
North American Premiere

The Gravedigger’s Wife Khadar Ayderus Ahmed | France/Somalia/Germany/Finland
North American Premiere

Jockey Clint Bentley | USA
International Premiere

Small Body Laura Samani | Italy/France/Slovenia
North American Premiere

True Things Harry Wootliff | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

