Toronto: Palme D’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Set for Midnight Section

The Toronto International Film Festival continues to announce its lineup ahead of the September fest, now revealing titles in the TIFF Docs, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths sections.

Stanley Nelson’s Attica will open the doc section, with the Liz Garbus-directed Jacques Cousteau doc Becoming Cousteau, Stefan Forbes’ Hold Your Fire and Penny Lane’s Listening to Kenny G all set for the fest.



Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which earned Cannes’ Palme D’Or, will open the Midnight Madness section, with Rob Savage’s Dashcam also in the section.

Elsewhere, the Wavelenghts section will open with the North American premiere of Neptune Frost from Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman.

TIFF, set to run Sept. 9 to 18, earlier announced that Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen is set to open the 46th edition as the opening night film at Roy Thomson Hall, with Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s One Second to close the Canadian festival.

Gala screenings were also announced for Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which stars Claire Foy, and Barry Levinson’s The Survivor, a drama starring Ben Foster among others.

The 2021 Toronto Film Festival will effectively resemble last year’s hybrid event, with limited in-person film screenings. Last year TIFF first introduced its digital screening platform to comply with safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the full selection of new titles below:

TIFF DOCS

Presented by A&E IndieFilms

Attica Stanley Nelson | USA

World Premiere

Beba Rebeca Huntt | USA/Mexico

World Premiere

Becoming Cousteau Liz Garbus | USA

International Premiere

Burning Eva Orner | Australia

World Premiere

Comala Gian Cassini | Mexico

World Premiere

The Devil’s Drivers Mohammed Abugeth, Daniel Carsenty | Qatar/France/Lebanon/Germany

World Premiere

Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen | Denmark/France/Sweden/Norway

Canadian Premiere

Hold Your Fire Stefan Forbes | USA

World Premiere

Listening to Kenny G Penny Lane | USA

World Premiere

Oscar Peterson: Black + White Barry Avrich | Canada

World Premiere

The Rescue E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Three Minutes – A Lengthening Bianca Stigter | Netherlands/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace Heather Hatch | Canada

World Premiere

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

Futura Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy

North American Premiere

The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher | Switzerland

North American Premiere

Wavelengths Opening Film

Neptune Frost Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman | Rwanda/USA

North American Premiere

A Night of Knowing Nothing Payal Kapadia | India/France

International Premiere

Ste. Anne Rhayne Vermette | Canada

North American Premiere

The Tsugua Diaries (Diários de Otsoga) Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | Portugal

North American Premiere

WAVELENGTHS SHORTS

The Capacity for Adequate Anger Vika Kirchenbauer | Germany

World Premiere

Dear Chantal (Querida Chantal) Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Spain

International Premiere

earthearthearth Daïchi Saïto | Canada

North American Premiere

Inner Outer Space Laida Lertxundi | Spain

North American Premiere

Polycephaly in D Michael Robinson | USA

World Premiere

“The red filter is withdrawn.” (“Le-deu-pil-teo-ga Cheol-hoe-doeb-ni-da.”) Minjung Kim | South Korea

North American Premiere

Train Again Peter Tscherkassky | Austria

North American Premiere

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

After Blue (Dirty Paradise) Bertrand Mandico | France

North American Premiere

DASHCAM Rob Savage | United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

Saloum Jean Luc Herbulot | Senegal

World Premiere

Midnight Madness Opening Film

Titane Julia Ducournau | France

North American Premiere

You Are Not My Mother Kate Dolan | Ireland

World Premiere

Zalava Arsalan Amiri | Iran

North American Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Ahed’s Knee (Ha’berech) Nadav Lapid | Israel/France/Germany

North American Premiere

The Box (La Caja) Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere (previously announced in Contemporary World Cinema)

France Bruno Dumont | France/Germany/Italy/Belgium

North American Premiere

Where Is Anne Frank? Ari Folman | Belgium/France/Netherlands/Luxembourg/Israel

North American Premiere

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

7 Prisoners (7 Prisioneiros) Alexandre Moratto | Brazil

North American Premiere

Compartment No. 6 Juho Kuosmanen | Finland/Germany/Estonia/Russia

North American Premiere

The Gravedigger’s Wife Khadar Ayderus Ahmed | France/Somalia/Germany/Finland

North American Premiere

Jockey Clint Bentley | USA

International Premiere

Small Body Laura Samani | Italy/France/Slovenia

North American Premiere

True Things Harry Wootliff | United Kingdom

North American Premiere