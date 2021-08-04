Toronto: Palme D’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Set for Midnight Section

- Share this article on Facebook
The Toronto International Film Festival continues to announce its lineup ahead of the September fest, now revealing titles in the TIFF Docs, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths sections.
Stanley Nelson’s Attica will open the doc section, with the Liz Garbus-directed Jacques Cousteau doc Becoming Cousteau, Stefan Forbes’ Hold Your Fire and Penny Lane’s Listening to Kenny G all set for the fest.
Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which earned Cannes’ Palme D’Or, will open the Midnight Madness section, with Rob Savage’s Dashcam also in the section.
Elsewhere, the Wavelenghts section will open with the North American premiere of Neptune Frost from Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman.
Related Stories
TIFF, set to run Sept. 9 to 18, earlier announced that Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen is set to open the 46th edition as the opening night film at Roy Thomson Hall, with Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s One Second to close the Canadian festival.
Gala screenings were also announced for Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which stars Claire Foy, and Barry Levinson’s The Survivor, a drama starring Ben Foster among others.
The 2021 Toronto Film Festival will effectively resemble last year’s hybrid event, with limited in-person film screenings. Last year TIFF first introduced its digital screening platform to comply with safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full selection of new titles below:
TIFF DOCS
Presented by A&E IndieFilms
Attica Stanley Nelson | USA
World Premiere
Beba Rebeca Huntt | USA/Mexico
World Premiere
Becoming Cousteau Liz Garbus | USA
International Premiere
Burning Eva Orner | Australia
World Premiere
Comala Gian Cassini | Mexico
World Premiere
The Devil’s Drivers Mohammed Abugeth, Daniel Carsenty | Qatar/France/Lebanon/Germany
World Premiere
Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen | Denmark/France/Sweden/Norway
Canadian Premiere
Hold Your Fire Stefan Forbes | USA
World Premiere
Listening to Kenny G Penny Lane | USA
World Premiere
Oscar Peterson: Black + White Barry Avrich | Canada
World Premiere
The Rescue E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA/United Kingdom
International Premiere
Three Minutes – A Lengthening Bianca Stigter | Netherlands/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace Heather Hatch | Canada
World Premiere
WAVELENGTHS FEATURES
Futura Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy
North American Premiere
The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher | Switzerland
North American Premiere
Wavelengths Opening Film
Neptune Frost Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman | Rwanda/USA
North American Premiere
A Night of Knowing Nothing Payal Kapadia | India/France
International Premiere
Ste. Anne Rhayne Vermette | Canada
North American Premiere
The Tsugua Diaries (Diários de Otsoga) Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | Portugal
North American Premiere
WAVELENGTHS SHORTS
The Capacity for Adequate Anger Vika Kirchenbauer | Germany
World Premiere
Dear Chantal (Querida Chantal) Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Spain
International Premiere
earthearthearth Daïchi Saïto | Canada
North American Premiere
Inner Outer Space Laida Lertxundi | Spain
North American Premiere
Polycephaly in D Michael Robinson | USA
World Premiere
“The red filter is withdrawn.” (“Le-deu-pil-teo-ga Cheol-hoe-doeb-ni-da.”) Minjung Kim | South Korea
North American Premiere
Train Again Peter Tscherkassky | Austria
North American Premiere
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
After Blue (Dirty Paradise) Bertrand Mandico | France
North American Premiere
DASHCAM Rob Savage | United Kingdom/USA
World Premiere
Saloum Jean Luc Herbulot | Senegal
World Premiere
Midnight Madness Opening Film
Titane Julia Ducournau | France
North American Premiere
You Are Not My Mother Kate Dolan | Ireland
World Premiere
Zalava Arsalan Amiri | Iran
North American Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Ahed’s Knee (Ha’berech) Nadav Lapid | Israel/France/Germany
North American Premiere
The Box (La Caja) Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere (previously announced in Contemporary World Cinema)
France Bruno Dumont | France/Germany/Italy/Belgium
North American Premiere
Where Is Anne Frank? Ari Folman | Belgium/France/Netherlands/Luxembourg/Israel
North American Premiere
CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA
7 Prisoners (7 Prisioneiros) Alexandre Moratto | Brazil
North American Premiere
Compartment No. 6 Juho Kuosmanen | Finland/Germany/Estonia/Russia
North American Premiere
The Gravedigger’s Wife Khadar Ayderus Ahmed | France/Somalia/Germany/Finland
North American Premiere
Jockey Clint Bentley | USA
International Premiere
Small Body Laura Samani | Italy/France/Slovenia
North American Premiere
True Things Harry Wootliff | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
