Toronto: Read THR’s Day 3 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its second Toronto International Film Festival digital daily issue Here are some highlights.

Toronto Fest Subdued as Dealmaking Hums Along

Director Stephen Chbosky called the opening night of 2021 Toronto International Film Festival — which kicked off with Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen September 9 — “the opening night of cinema in North America.” Well, maybe. As TIFF rolls through its first weekend, the Toronto festival and film market seemed more subdued than celebratory. Strict Covid travel restrictions meant few industry execs have made the trip up North, preferring the safety of Zoom meetings and Toronto’s online market. “We do have films playing in the (Toronto) festival, but its seems like most of the industry is not attending this year. So it feels like it’s probably a festival that we can attend virtually this year,” IFC Films president Arianna Bocco told THR after doing business on the ground in Telluride. Read more here.

How Paul Thomas Anderson (And Some Ramen) Helped Inspire Vicky Krieps’ Dramatic Hollywood Return

Somewhat poetically, Vicky Krieps was participating in an anti-Nazi demonstration in Berlin when she got the call about the biopic of a real-life Auschwitz survivor that Barry Levinson was putting together. But that coincidence isn’t the only reason the actress — hailing from the tiny landlocked European duchy of Luxembourg — says she still gets “goosebumps” on recalling the first time she read the script for The Survivor, starring Ben Foster as Harry Haft, a Polish Jew who was forced by his SS captors to box fellow camp inmates. Krieps’ late grandfather Robert Krieps, who passed away in 1990 when she was just six, also spent much of WWII in Nazi concentration camps, and she immediately began thinking of him. “It was almost like my grandfather talking to me, saying, ‘Vicky, you know this is one you have to do” she tells The Hollywood Reporter, speaking from the Palace of Fontainebleu outside Paris, where she’s currently shooting Martin Bourboulon’s big budget The Three Musketeers two-part adaptation. “It’s like, ‘It’s not about you… you have to carry the sword.’” Read more here.

Toronto: ‘Jagged’ Director Alanis Morissette and Combing Through Archival Footage

“This is the first CD I ever bought,” says Alison Klayman holding up a worn copy of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, an album she has had since her pre-teens. “I have a vivid, visceral, emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox and just pouring over the lyrics in the CD insert.” It’s with this deep-seeded passion that the filmmaker, whose prior work includes docs on a variety of cultural and political figures that include Steve Bannon and flower artist Azuma Makoto, embarked on the making of the HBO documentary Jagged which takes a nuanced look at Morissette’s early career through the release and reception of her landmark studio album. The doc features an extensive sit-down with Morissette in her California home, as well as archival footage that tracks her rise from Canadian pop prodigy to a post-grunge singer-songwriter known for her confessional ballads. The movie premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13 before heading to the network via the Bill Simmons-produced Music Box series of documentaries. Prior to its festival bow, Klayman talked to THR about combing through Morissette’s massive personal archive and how a doc about Ai Weiwei prepared her Jagged. Read more here.

