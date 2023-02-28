Berlinale Winner ‘Totem’ Bought for North America by Sideshow and Janus Films

Tótem, the 2023 Berlinale competition title that amassed solid reviews and eventually won the festival’s Ecumentical Jury Prize, has found a home in North America.

Frequent arthouse distribution bedfellows Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired the feature, from Mexican filmmaker Lila Aviles and the follow-up to The Chambermaid. A theatrical release later this year is planned.

The family drama — produced by Tatiana Graullera, Lila Avilés and Louise Riousse — introduces newcomer Naíma Sentíes in her first role and also stars Montserrat Marañon (Bardo), Marisol Gasê, Saori Gurza, Mateo García Elizondo, Teresita Sánchez (The Chambermaid, Dos Estaciones), Francisco Maldonado, Iazua Larios and Alberto Amador. Tótem follows 7-year-old Sol, who spends the day at her grandfather’s home, helping her aunts Nuri and Alejandra with the preparations for a surprise party they are throwing for her father, Tonatiuh. As daylight fades, a strange and chaotic atmosphere takes over, shattering the bonds that hold the family together. Sol will come to understand that her world will change dramatically, embracing the essence of letting go and cherishing the breath of life.

“We were fans of Lila Avilés’ The Chambermaid, but we were not prepared for the overwhelming emotional response we had to Tótem,” said Sideshow and Janus Films, which currently has the Oscar-nominated EO on release, with the film having recently crossed $1 million at the North American box office. “This joyous and exuberant film is a true discovery that will bring people out to theaters. It also establishes Avilés as one of the most exciting new, young directors working today. We could not be more excited to work with her and her team to bring this film to American audiences.”

Added Avilés: “This is a dream come true. I am very honored, grateful and filled with joy about our collaboration with Janus Films and Sideshow. We made Tótem with a great deal of care and passion, and I feel lucky to have a distributor that shares our love of cinema. Tótem could not be in better hands.”

The deal was negotiated by Alpha Violet on behalf of the filmmakers with Janus Films and Sideshow. The film is a Limerencia Films, Laterna, Paloma Productions and Alpha Violet Production.