‘Toxic Avenger’ Adds Two to Cast (Exclusive)

Jonny Coyne, who appeared in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Sarah Niles, who appeared in I May Destroy You, have joined the cast of Legendary’s reboot of the 1984 film from schlock movie house Troma Entertainment.

Peter Dinklage is toplining the feature that follows a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige , Elijah Wood and Julia Davis are already on the call sheet as is Kevin Bacon, who is playing the piece’s antagonist.

Coyne is playing shadowy criminal figure while Niles will play a corrupt city official.

Shooting gets underway later in June in Bulgaria with Macon Blair in the director’s seat. Blair also wrote the script.

In Ma Rainey, Coyne played the fiscally-conscious owner of the studio where Rainey, played by Viola Davis, and her band record their music. He also played Allfather D’Aronique in AMC’s Preacher series and appeared in The Blacklist. He is repped by Green & Associates, Trademark Talent and UK’s Accelerate.

Niles’ credits include Ted Lasso, Catastrophe as well as Destroy You. She is repped by Denton Brierley, Alan Siegel Entertainment and Sloane, Offer.