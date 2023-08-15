‘The Toxic Avenger’ Reboot to Open Fantastic Fest 2023

Fantastic Fest 2023 is set to kick off with a world premiere of Legendary Pictures’ The Toxic Avenger reboot of the 1984 Troma classic that stars Peter Dinklage.

The reimagining of director Macon Blair’s original film — centered on a mild-mannered man named Melvin who becomes disfigured after falling into a vat of toxic waste and goes on to fight bad guys under the superhero name Toxie — also stars Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon.

Fantastic Fest — taking place at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Texas, from Sept. 21 to 28 — also announced a world premiere for the thriller Your Lucky Day, which includes one of Angus Cloud’s final performances in the debut feature from Dan Brown.

“The Fantastic Fest team was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Angus Cloud. His performance in Your Lucky Day immediately won over our team, and we want to pay tribute to his talents and life at the festival,” director of programming Annick Mahnert said in a statement.

Your Lucky Day also features Sterling Beaumon, Jessica Garza and Jason O’Mara in the ensemble cast. Set on Christmas Eve, the film centers on a hostage situation at a small convenience store over a winning lottery ticket worth $156 million, with events quickly spinning out of control as greed takes hold.

The closing night film will be a world premiere of director Nahnatchka Khan’s slasher-comedy Totally Killer from Prime Video and Blumhouse Television and starring Kiernan Shipka as a time-traveling teen out to stop the infamous Sweet Sixteen Killer.

Also booked into Fantastic Fest is Neon’s noir thriller Eileen, director William Oldroyd’s adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s novel that stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway; 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi epic The Creator from director Gareth Edwards; Paramount+’s Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to the iconic Stephen King novel; and Bleecker Street’s Stone Age thriller The Origin.

Other world premieres include director JT Mollner’s Strange Darling, starring Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner, with Giovanni Ribisi in his feature debut as a cinematographer; Jackdaw, an action film from Jamie Childs; Spanish director Alex de la Iglesia’s 30 Coins, produced for HBO Europe; and Canadian director Nate Wilson’s The All Golden, about a bicycle courier who discovers her older boyfriend has a sinister secret in his closet.