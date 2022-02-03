Oscars: Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host Nominations Announcement

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to reveal the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Jordan, who is currently part of the cast of Fox’s Call Me Kat, is well-known for his appearances as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. Ross is one of the stars of ABC’s Black-ish, which is airing its final season on the network. Ross previously co-hosted the Oscars nominations announcement with Kumail Nanjiani in 2019.

The pair will announce the nominees across 23 categories in a presentation that is set to be livestreamed on the Oscars website and the Film Academy’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. The announcement will also air on ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live.

Nominations voting wrapped up on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The 94th Oscars is set to take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles and air live on ABC.

It was recently revealed that the ceremony would have a host — the first one for the Oscars since 2018, which was emceed by Jimmy Kimmel — but the name of the host (or hosts) has yet to be revealed.

Glenn Weiss will direct the Oscars telecast with Will Packer serving as producer.

Last year’s Oscars, which aired on April 25, 2021, saw Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland winning the top prize of best picture.