‘Transformers One’ Voice Cast and New Details Revealed at CinemaCon

Paramount Animation revealed that its in-production animated Tranformers movie has been titled Transformers One and will feature a voice cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne.
The origin story is set before the events on Earth with the transformers in a secret world on their home planet of Cybertron, where a young Optus Prime (Hemsworth) and young Megatron (Henry) will go from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Bots in the story include Elita (Johansson), Bumblebee (Key), Sentinel Prime (Hamm) and Alpha Trion (Fishburne).
“I’m so excited and proud to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring the first animated Transformers movie to theaters for a never-before-told story,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.
Josh Cooley, the Oscar-winning helmer of Toy Story 4, is directing from a script by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, based on the Hasbro action figures. A July 19, 2024 release is planned.
This is the Transformers’ first animated theatrical release in nearly 40 years.
