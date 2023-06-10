‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trumps Spidey at Friday Box Office

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opened to a promising $25.6 million at the Friday box office as it looks to topple holdover Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from the top spot and win a crowded race at the domestic box office.

Friday’s gross includes $8.8 million in previews.

Rise of the Beasts — which hopes to revive the Hasbro toy-to-movie franchise after several fits and starts — is now on course to open in the $60 million range, which is on the high end of expectations. While reviews have been mixed, the Paramount and Skydance pic earned an A- CinemaScore from audiences.

Younger adults made up the majority of Friday’s attendees, while the film is playing to an ethnically diverse audience.

The tentpole is considered a direct sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee and a prequel to the first Transformers live-action film series that starred Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. The movie, directed by Steven Caple Jr., opens after a five-year hiatus for the series.

Rise of the Beasts follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots on their biggest challenge yet, when a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges. Together with the Maximals — who make their big-screen debut — they must save the world.

The human heroes of the story include new characters portrayed by Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos and Swarm‘s Dominique Fishback.

The cast celebrated at the film’s premiere earlier this week in New York City, including Cristo Fernández, who voices Wheeljack, the first Latin Autobot in Transformers history. And Liza Koshy voices the femme Autobot Arcee. Pete Davidson voices the new bot Mirage, while series stalwart Peter Cullen once again voices Optimus Prime.

The Maximals stem from Beast Wars, a syndicated animated television series that ran from 1996 to 1999, featuring Transformers who take animal shapes. In the movie, the fan-favorite robot beasts include Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), a gorilla; Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), a peregrine falcon; Rhinox (David Sobolov); and Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa). This breed of Transformers who sport genuine-seeming fur, skin and wings represents a nice contrast from the vehicular brand to which fans have become accustomed.

Sony’s box office sensation Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which opened to more than $120 million last week, grossed an estimated $16.6 million on Friday for a projected sophomore weekend in the $56 million range for a 10-day domestic tally of roughly $226 million.

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid is coming in No. 3 in its third outing with a projected weekend of $24 million for a domestic tally of $230 million.