‘Transformers’ Stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback to Receive Rising Stars Award at CinemaCon

The actors will receive their award during the Big Screen Achievement Awards as part of a program that will also honor Zendaya, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and the cast of Adele Lim's 'Joy Ride.'

(L-R) Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

CinemaCon has zeroed in on a pair of Transformers stars to receive some special shine later this month.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts duo of Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are set to receive CinemaCon’s Rising Stars of the Year Award during the Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27. The ceremony, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and hosted by presenting sponsor Coca-Cola Company, will close out the National Association of Theatre Owners’ official convention.

“With a breadth of experience across theater, television and film, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will undoubtedly captivate audiences as they take on their first action-packed franchise film in this summer’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” offered Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theaters on June 9. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the franchise installment follows the Autobots while introducing a brand-new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, that join forces as allies in the ongoing battle for Earth. In association with Hasbro and New Republic Pictures, the pic is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson with Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii as executive producers.

Ramos is perhaps best known for his playing dual roles as part of the original company of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton. He segued to the screen with work in In the Heights, A Star is Born, Monsters and Men, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Patti Cake$She’s Gotta Have It and In Treatment. He will soon appear in the upcoming films Distant and Dumb Money, and the upcoming Marvel series Iron Heart.

Fishback just earned raves for her work in the limited series Swarm. She recently starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in another limited series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and her other credits include Judas and the Black Messiah, Project Power, The Hate U GiveThe Deuce and Night Comes On.

CinemaCon, the official convention of National Association of Theatre Owners, will be held April 24-27. Also receiving awards during the Big Screen Achievement Awards will be Zendaya as Star of the Year, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas with NATO Spirit of the Industry Award, and the cast of Adele Lim’s road trip comedy Joy Ride from Lionsgate as Comedy Ensemble of the Year.

