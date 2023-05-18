‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Tracking for $68M Box Office Opening

- Share this article on Facebook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is tracking for a solid domestic debut in the $68 million range, according to early data.
Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Hasbro are looking to the movie to win over summer audiences and reenergize the marquee movie franchise.
Last month, director Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback presented a trailer for the movie when taking the stage at CinemaCon.
Rise of the Beasts opens in the U.S. on June 9, timed to its global rollout. The new film takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots, where they’ll be introduced to a whole new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, who join the Autobots in the fight to save earth.
Ramos and Fishback star alongside Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández and Tongayi Chirisa.
Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters and Erich and Jon Hoeber wrote the script based on a story by Harold.
Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson produced the film. Executive producers are Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.
