‘Transformers’ Heads to the ‘90s with ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer

The trailer for Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts is a blast from the past.

The film, inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon, stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, with Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson taking on voice roles. Peter Cullen reprises his voice role as Optimus Prime, with other stars including Tobe Nwigwe, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Cristo Fernández.

Rise of the Beasts hails from Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., who has touted it as a location-spanning adventure that takes the story from Brooklyn, New York to Peru.

Since 2007, Paramount has released six live-action transformers films, including the 1980s-set spinoff Bumblebee. Michael Bay directed the first five Transformers film, released from 2007-17. To date, the franchise has grossed $5 billion globally.

Paramount has set a release date of June 9, 2023.