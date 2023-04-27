‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Director Steven Caple Jr., Stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback Debut Trailer at CinemaCon

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hit the big screen at CinemaCon on Thursday.

Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Hasbro debuted footage featuring the newest installment in the blockbuster franchise inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during Paramount’s studio presentation. In doing so, they welcomed director Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback to present the trailer on the big screen, just hours after the preview debuted online.

Caple said he’s been on the project for “quite some time, years now,” and during that time he “put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it.” He then welcomed his stars and Fishback started her comments by giving a special shout out to managers at Regal movie theaters. “I used to work at a Regal theater at Battery Park in New York. I used to dream of being in movies like this,” said Fishback, who added that both she and Ramos hail from Brooklyn as do their characters in Rise of the Beasts.

Ramos said that he grew up as a huge fan of the Transformers franchise, especially the Saturday morning cartoons. “I would wait every weekend for the newest episode to drop. Being a part of Transformers universe is beyond my wildest dreams. My 13-year-old self would be like, ‘Yo, that’s fire.'”

Releasing June 9, Rise of the Beasts promises “to take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — to join them as allies in the existing battle for Earth.” Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber wrote the script based on a story by Joby Harold.

Ramos and Fishback — set to receive CinemaCon’s Rising Stars of the Year Award during the Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday evening — co-star alongside Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson produced the film. Executive producers are Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.

CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, is being held inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 24-27.