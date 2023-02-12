‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer Powers Into the Super Bowl

The new breed of transformers made their way into the 2023 Super Bowl with a new look at Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The seventh installment of the Paramount Pictures franchise, inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon, unveils the next bots known as the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrocons. Instead of cars, they are machines that convert to animal-like forms.

In this ‘90s globetrotting adventure, premiering 15 years after the original Transformers, the new breed joins the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. “There are different breeds of Transformers,” Caple previously said at a virtual press event in June 2021. “In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals who travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.”

In an action-packed teaser trailer released in December 2022, audiences saw the return of Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) engaging with Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman), leader of the Maximals. “There is a darkness coming,” Optimus Primal said in the clip. “Of all the threats from both your past and future. You’ve never faced anything like this.”

The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr., stars In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Project Power‘s Dominique Fishback, with Michelle Yeoh voicing Airazor and Pete Davidson voicing Mirage. Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Cristo Fernández also take on voice roles.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to be released on June 9, 2023. Watch the new trailer below.