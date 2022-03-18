Travis Barker, Sheila E, DJ D-Nice to Perform at Oscars

Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, producers of the 94th Academy Awards, today announced special musical performers set to appear during the Oscars ceremony and Governors Ball.

In addition to an orchestra, the event will feature an all-star band comprised of musical director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, singer and percussionist Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

The Samples, the vocal group led by Jason White, will also perform at the show.

DJ D-Nice, whose virtual Club Quarantine parties brought together millions of music fans across the world over the last two years of the pandemic, will also appear during the Oscars telecast as well as perform at the Governors Ball, the Academy’s official post-Oscars celebration. He will also host the official Oscars “club quarantine” pre-party, set for tonight from 6:30 to 8:00 pm PT. The virtual event, which will include special guests, will take place on Instagram Live on @dnice and @theacademy‘s official accounts.

Best original song nominees this year include songs by Beyoncé and DIXON (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Billie Eilish and Finneas (“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto), Van Morrison (“Down to Joy” from Belfast) and Diane Warren (“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, performed by Reba McEntire).

The producers will continue to announce musical guests and performances in the week leading up to the Oscars.