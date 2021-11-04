Horror Thriller ‘Trim Season’ Sets Cast

Trim Season, an upcoming horror thriller, has unveiled its cast for the feature film.

The project centers on a group of young people from Los Angeles who head to a remote marijuana farm where they hope to make some quick cash. Soon, they discover the location’s dark secrets as they race against time to escape the mountain on which they are trapped. The concept was loosely inspired by a group of women who went missing in Humboldt County, Calif. during harvesting season for marijuana and inspired an upcoming comic as well.

Ariel Vida, a veteran production designer on films such as Synchronic, Archenemy and She Dies Tomorrow, is directing. She wrote the screenplay with David Blair, based on a story by Megan Sutherland, Cullen Poythress and Sean E. DeMott.

Bethlehem Million (Kevin Williamson’s upcoming Sick) leads a cast that includes Jane Badler (V, Free Fall), Alex Essoe (Netflix’s Midnight Mass), Bex Taylor-Klaus (13 Reasons Why, Arrow) Ally Ioannides (Into The Badlands, Synchronic) and Cory Hart (Fear The Walking Dead). The cast also includes Ryan Donowho, Marc Senter and Juliette Kenn De Balinthazy.

“Trim Season explores themes of power and agency, friendship and loss, all through a stylized lens brought to life by an amazing cast and crew that I couldn’t be more proud of and grateful for,” said director Vida in a statement.

MeJane Productions’ Badler, Execution Style’s DeMott, and Hlbrk Ent’s Paul Holbrook are producing alongside Paper Street Pictures’ Aaron B. Koontz and Leal Naim as executive producers. Cameron Burns is co-producing with Taylor-Klaus also serving as associate producer. Trim Season recently wrapped filming in Salt Lake City, UT. It is aiming for a festival debut.

Million is represented by Gersh. Essoe is repped by Aperture Entertainment and Play Management. Taylor-Klaus is repped by Aperture Entertainment and Cameron Curtis at Curtis Talent Management. Ioannides is represented by Domina Holbeck, Matt Gogal, and Pamela Fisher at A3 Artists Agency. Badler is represented by Erin Grush at CESD Talent Agency, as well as Clay Mills and Jeremy H. Katz at The Katz Company.