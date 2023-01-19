‘Tron 3’ Moving Forward with Jared Leto

After years of stops and stars, Tron 3 is moving forward at Disney. Jared Leto, who has championed the project since 2017, will star in the feature with frequent Disney collaborator Joachim Rønning in talks to direct. The film, titled Tron: Ares, has a script from Jesse Wigutow and will follow 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

Disney released the original Tron in 1982, with Jeff Bridges starring as video game designer Kevin Flynn, who was transported inside his own creation and teamed up with Tron, a security program played by Bruce Boxleitner. The film was not considered a box office success, earning $33 million (around $100 million today), but it was admired for its groundbreaking visual effects and remained in the public consciousness for years to come, eventually spawning the sequel, Tron: Legacy.

That film, from Joseph Kosinski, starred Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, and earned $400 million, not enough to get a planned sequel with Kosinski and his stars off the ground. After years of development, Disney officially scrapped a Kosinski sequel in 2015, and since then there have been various attempts to crack Tron 3. Most recently, Lion filmmaker Garth Davis boarded in 2020, but that iteration did not move forward.

Rønning directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with his Kon-Tiki co-director Espen Sandberg. He has completed filming on the Daisy Ridley feature Young Woman and the Sea. Rønning is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer.

Leto starred in the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius for Sony last year and on Apple TV+’s WeCrashed. The Oscar winner has Disney’s Haunted Mansion and Darren Aronofsky’s Adrift coming up. Leto is repped by WME and Yorn, Levine.