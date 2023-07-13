‘Tron: Ares’ Enlists ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sarah Desjardins

Sarah Desjardins is uploading to the grid. The Yellowjackets actor is the latest addition to Tron: Ares, the upcoming third installment of the classic Disney film series.

Desjardins joins a cast that includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jodie Turner-Smith. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil filmmaker Joachim Ronning is directing Ares, which follows 1982’s Tron and 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

While the first Tron film centered on a video game designer (Jeff Bridges) entering his own creation, and the followup focused on his son (Garrett Hedlund) following in his footsteps, sources previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the new film will spend more time in the real world. The script from Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne is said to center on a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

Ares marks the latest high profile project for Desjardins, who on Showtime’s Yellowjackets plays Callie Sadecki, the daughter of Shauna (Melanie Lynsky). The series just landed Emmy noms for drama series, as well as an acting nom for Desjardins’s onscreen mother.

She is also known for roles in the Netflix breakout The Night Agent, in which she plays Maddie Redfield, daughter of the vice president. Her other work has included Riverdale, Under the Banner of Heaven and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Desjardins is repped by Mosaic, Play Management and Vision PR.