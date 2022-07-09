‘Tron’: THR’s 1982 Review

On July 9, 1982, Disney unveiled the sci-fi actioner Tron in theaters, where it would gross $33 million and, decades later, get a sequel in Tron: Legacy. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:

It would be all too easy to describe the Disney Studios’ Tron as yet another special effects movie in a year that has seen special effects achieve unprecedented heights of sophistication and technical virtuosity. It is that, of course, and it probably relies more heavily on computer-generated animations than any other movie yet produced. Both the eye and the mind are continually boggled by a bombardment of images that quite literally defy description. Who could hope to describe the electronically produced transformations that take place at faster-than-lightning speeds in the complex circuitry of a computer? They must be seen to be believed and even then you’re not quite sure.

But young Steven Lisberger, who both wrote and directed Tron, never lets the gadgetry make you for get that, primarily, he’s telling a story, and that it’s essentially a people movie. Of course, his people, living a couple of generations from now, are more conversant with computers than we are. In fact, for most of them, their very lives are controlled by a Master Computer and the man who controls the Master Computer controls the world. And the man who hopes to achieve that enviable position is David Warner.

Somewhere in the heart of the Master Computer, however, is the uncomfortable information that Warner actually stole some of the key technology from Jeff Bridges, a “user” (someone who knows how to command a computer to function). To ensure his position of power, Warner plots to eliminate the “users” by miniaturizing them into passengers (or drivers) of those cars, planes and rocket ships that disintegrate in a flash of light in today’s popular video arcades. Why, the victims are so tiny that it’s almost a victimless crime! Others are disposed of in a deadly game that seems to be a cross between handball and jai alai, with just a touch of ancient gladiatorial shields thrown in to ward off the deadly fireballs used in the contest.