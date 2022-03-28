‘CODA’s’ Troy Kotsur Makes History Winning Best Supporting Actor: “This Is Our Moment”

Troy Kotsur has made history by winning the best supporting actor Oscar and becoming the first deaf male, and the second deaf actor, to earn an Academy Award for acting.

Kotsur won for his role in CODA, playing deaf Massachusetts fisherman Frank Rossi. In 1986, Marlee Matlin, Kotsur’s CODA co-star, was the first and last deaf performer to win an Oscar for her break-out role in Children of a Lesser God.

The actor’s Oscar comes at the end of a whirlwind awards season, during which time he earned best supporting actor nods at the Gotham Award, Independent Spirit Award, Critics Choice, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild.

“I wanted to thank all of the wonderful Deaf theater stages where I was given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor,” said Kotsur in his acceptance speech after he was presented his award by last year’s supporting actress winner Youn Yuh-jung. Kotsur is a longtime performer with Deaf West, an L.A.-based performance organization that produces theater inspired by Deaf culture, with credits that include Our Town, Spring Awakening, and American Buffalo.

Sian Heder’s Apple movie follows the Rossis, a blue-collar fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts, as their hearing daughter (played by Emilia Jones), who also acts as the family interpreter, is considering college. The movie has become an awards darling, nominated for several awards at the 2022 Academy Awards, including best picture.

“I just want to make a connection that gives Hollywood more room for storytelling, to think outside of the box, to be creative, to tell stories,” said Kotsur, backstage, after accepting his award. “We have such a rich history in the deaf community and the disabled community and the CODA community. We’ve been through a lot. Right now is just a wonderful opportunity to tell these stories and this is just the beginning.”

Kotsur was nominated in the category with Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), and J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos).

Kotsur concluded his speech onstage: “This is dedicated to the Deaf community. The CODA community. The disabled community. This is our moment.”