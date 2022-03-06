‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Makes History as First Deaf Actor to Win Spirit Award

Troy Kotsur accepts the best supporting male award for ‘CODA’ onstage during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

The actor won the best supporting male award for his role in CODA, in which he plays deaf fisherman Frank Rossi.

After thanking the audience, Kotsur said he was touched to be in the same room as so many other artists.

“The difference between Gloucester, Massachusetts, and here in Santa Monica is that a deaf fisherman can’t afford a beer in Santa Monica: it’s expensive,” the deaf actor said via an interpreter onstage. “It’s really interesting to compare the two places.”

He added that he’s “so grateful to the entire fishing community” in Gloucester who supported the film.

Kotsur thanked the film’s producers and applauded them for their vision. “The spirit is here and that apple has tumbled into Hollywood. It’s an important movie,” he said.

Kotsur concluded his speech by thanking his wife and daughter, who could not make it to the show but were there in “spirit.”

The actor’s win in the category comes after he made history as the first deaf actor to win an individual Screen Actors Guild award last month.

Kotsur was up against Colman Domingo (Zola), Meeko Gattuso (Queen of Glory), Will Patton (Sweet Thing) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian) in the category.

The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, which was hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, took place in Santa Monica. It was televised on IFC and available to stream on AMC+.