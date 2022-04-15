‘Turning Red,’ ‘The Adam Project’ Dominate Nielsen Streaming Chart

Family friendly movies held sway over all streaming content in mid-March, according to Nielsen’s latest streaming data.

Pixar/Disney’s Turning Red was viewed a total of 1.67 billion minutes for the week of March 14-20 after clocking in at 1.7 billion hours a week earlier, while Netflix’s original film The Adam Project debuted on Nielsen with a hefty 1.33 billion minutes viewed.

Turning Red and The Adam Project led both Nielsen’s overall streaming chart and the movie chart.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Walt Disney Animation’s Encanto stayed high on the list after ruling Nielsen’s movie chart for weeks.

Globally, The Adam Project — directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds — now ranks fourth on Netflix’s list of the most streamed English-language movies of all time. (The streamer now publishes its viewership numbers on a weekly basis.) Nielsen’s top movie chart for March 14-20 is below.

Movies

1. Turning Red (Disney+), 1.67 billion minutes viewed

2. The Adam Project (Netflix), 1.33 billion

3. Encanto (Disney+), 827 million

4. A Walk Among Tombstones (Netflix), 420 million

5. Rescued by Ruby (Netflix), 306 million

6. Black Crab 2022 (Netflix), 271 million

7. Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 (Disney+), 242 million

8. Shrek (Netflix), 228 million

9. Deep Water (Hulu), 206 million

10. London Has Fallen (Netflix), 199 million