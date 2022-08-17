‘Twilight: New Moon’ Director Says He Declined Taylor Swift’s Request to Be in Film

In Twilight: New Moon, audiences may have watched Isabella Swan form a closer relationship with her friend Jacob Black while introducing other werewolves onscreen, but director Chris Weitz noted that there could’ve been another new addition to the cast for the sequel: Taylor Swift.

During an interview on the podcast The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, the director recalled being told by Swift’s agent at the time that the singer wanted to be in the 2009 film, given how much of a “Twi-hard” she was.

“Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,'” Weitz said. According to Weitz, the agent noted Swift’s role could even be “someone at the cafeteria or the diner” because she just wanted to be in the film.

However, given Swift’s superstardom and the possible distraction that could cause, Weitz declined the request, a decision he admitted he might have regrets on.

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” Weitz said. “I kick myself for it too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.'”

Reflecting further Weitz added, “She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film.”

Despite not making a cameo in New Moon, Swift did go on to make acting appearances on the small and big screen including New Girl, The Giver, The Lorax, Valentine’s Day and Cats.

Swift is next set to appear in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, which also stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.