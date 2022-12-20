Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Twister’ Sequel Lands Summer 2024 Release

- Share this article on Facebook
Universal and Amblin Entertainment have wasted no time in dating Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters, a follow-up to the classic 1996 film Twister.
Twisters will swirl into theaters on July 19, 2024, the studio announced Tuesday. Word broke last week that the Oscar-nominated Chung, best known for directing Minari, was closing a deal to helm the event pic.
Adding to the film’s pedigree, Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall will produce. Warner Bros. is co-financing the project.
Chung will direct from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote the adapted screenplay of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s The Revenant.
The 1996 Twister, which starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, set off a storm at the box office, earning nearly $500 million globally. Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin wrote the screenplay for the orignial movie. It centered on a separated storm-chasing couple (Paxton and Hunt) who get back together to chase the storm of the century in Oklahoma. It was praise for its inventive visual effects.
Twisters will be overseen by executive vp production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell for Universal Pictures. Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.
