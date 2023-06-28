Tyler Perry Unveils First Amazon Studios Pic, ‘Black, White & Blue’

After getting into business with Amazon Studios, Tyler Perry has unveiled his first project as part a four-movie deal with the streaming giant.

The film, Black, White & Blue, is written, directed and produced by Perry and stars Kat Graham, Tyler Lepley, Meagan Tandy, Josh Adeyeye, RonReaco Lee, Jimi Stanton, Shannon LaNier and Nick Barrotta.

Black, White & Blue will portray Fela Blackburn as her life is shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer. Determined to get to the bottom of the incident and seek justice, she leans on her best friend, Marley Wells, who is a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, who is a former cop turned private investigator.

She attempts to use their influence to find the truth, only for Fela to learn her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal.

Perry’s pact with Amazon, unveiled in Nov. 2022, will see all four of his movies be released on Prime Video. In addition to Perry via Tyler Perry Studios, producers on Black, White & Blue include Tyler Perry Studios’ Angi Bones and Will Areu as well as Jamall Ellzy.

Most recently Perry has been working with Netflix, recently releasing the period drama A Jazzman’s Blues with the service. Prior to this, he released A Madea Homecoming — the 12th installment in the Madea film franchise — with Netflix. Perry previously had a first-look features deal with Lionsgate, which in 2019 released A Madea Family Funeral. The film earned $75.8 million globally.

On the television front, the ever-prolific Perry, who has had a long-time television partnership with Viacom, was behind eight series that were on the air in 2022, including BET series The Oval, Assisted Living and Sistas.

Perry is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro.