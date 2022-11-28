×
Tyler Perry Sets 4-Movie Deal at Amazon

Perry will write, direct, and produce the features.

Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Tyler Perry is getting into business with Amazon, setting a four-movie deal with the streaming giant. Under the pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video.

Perry said in a statement, “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time. He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films,” Amazon Studios head Salke added. “We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

Most recently Perry has been working with Netflix, having released the period drama A Jazzman’s Blues with the service. Prior to this, he released A Madea Homecoming — the 12th installment in the Madea film franchise — with Netflix. Perry previously had a first-look features deal with Lionsgate, which in 2019 released A Madea Family Funeral. The film earned $75.8 million globally.

On the television front, the ever-prolific Perry, who has had a long-time television partnership with Viacom, was behind eight series that were on the air in 2022, including BET series The Oval, Assisted Living, and Sistas.

Perry is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro.

