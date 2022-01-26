Madea Returns: First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ on Netflix

Tyler Perry reprises his beloved character Madea in the first trailer for his upcoming Netflix film, A Madea Homecoming.

Below, writer-director-producer Perry stars in a new film that “centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming.”

The movie features several actors returning to the Madea franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who plays Agnes Brown.

Perry has said Madea is based on his mother and aunt, and introduced the character in his 1999 play I Can Do Bad All by Myself. The character made her cinematic debut in 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, which was followed up by 2006’s Madea’s Family Reunion and nine more films that have collectively grossed more than $500 million.

A Madea Homecoming drops Feb. 25 on Netflix.