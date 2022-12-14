Tyler Perry Sets WWII Movie ‘Six Triple Eight’ at Netflix

Tyler Perry has set his next feature film for Netflix about the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female battalion in the World War II effort.

Perry penned the project, titled Six Triple Eight, which is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.

The synopsis of the project reads: “These 855 women joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing, but were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only succeeded but did it in half the time they were given. Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: “No Mail, Low Morale.” The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.”

This March, President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women of the 6888th battalion to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

Six Triple Eight marks Perry’s fourth film with Netflix following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, and most recently A Jazzman’s Blues. Perry will produce, along with Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, Carlota Espinosa, Angi Bones, and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios

Perry, WME and Johnson Shapiro, recently inked a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios.