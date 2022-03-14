Tyrese Gibson Joins Harvey Keitel in ‘Hard Matter’ Thriller (Exclusive)

Tyrese Gibson is set to star opposite Harvey Keitel in Hard Matter, a new feature thriller from Wonderfilm Media.

Written and directed by Justin Price, the action thriller is set in a new America divided by quadrants and where a power-hungry corporation takes over the prison system and criminals as the new law enforcers inflict capital punishment to regain their place in society. Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxton are producing via their Wonderfilm banner, alongside Price and Latavius Powell. Richard Salvatore is executive producing.

“Tyrese coming on board Hard Matter has been amazing. He’s brought an elevated energy to set, and we are thrilled each day as this production progresses,” Wonderfilm’s Saxon and Bowler said in a joint statement. Gibson previously starred in and produced via his Voltron Pictures banner the action thriller The Inside Game with Wonderfilm Media, the banner behind Amityville 1974.

“This is my second production with Wonderfilm and I love their talent for storytelling. Bret and Jeff are great collaborators,” Gibson said in his own statement. He recently wrapped production on director Ariel Vromen’s 1992, and also appeared in Fast 9 and Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming pic Morbius for Columbia Pictures.

Gibson is also developing the Teddy Pendergrass biopic, which will be produced by Donald De Line, Lee Daniels and Voltron Pictures.

Wonderfilm Media recently wrapped the crime thriller Muti, starring Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser, as well as White Elephant, starring John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, and Olga Kurylenko.

Gibson is represented by APA and Pearlman & Tishbi.