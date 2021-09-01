Ubisoft Reveals Women’s Film and Television Fellowship Participants (Exclusive)

Ubisoft revealed on Wednesday revealed that Winnie Yuan Kemp and Carol Bass have been selected to participate in the 2021 Women’s Film and Television Fellowship.

During the paid, six-month program, which is designed to illuminate the voices of women, non-binary, trans and gender non-confirming storytellers, the pair will receive mentorship as they assess Ubisoft’s extensive library of IP for potential development opportunities and pitch original ideas that explore the community and culture of video games.

“Being able to interface with an industry-leading company like Ubisoft and explore their incredible library of IP is an absolute dream come true,” said Kemp, who will join as a Film Fellow, in a statement. “I’ve loved gaming since I was a kid, and I’m now rediscovering that passion through the eyes of my two sons, who are obsessed with any and all video games.”

Kemp’s background includes working with underrepresented voices as a TV producer, while also penning a project in the action genre.

Bass, who will participate as a TV Fellow, was a writer’s assistant on the action crime series L.A.’s Finest, in which she also has writing credits. More recently, she was a script coordinator and writers assistant on an unannounced Netflix series and also published the YA fantasy novel, Crowns of Capfici.

“As a lover of fantasy and science fiction, it would be a dream to work within the intricate worldbuilding found throughout Ubisoft’s immense and diverse library to create something incredible,” said Bass.

The Fellowship was launched by Ubisoft’s film and television division in Los Angeles in 2017. Now in its fourth year, the program has allowed candidates without agency or managerial representation to apply. Jason Altman serves as head of film and television, while Margaret Boykin serves as director of film development and Danielle Kreinik is director of television development.

“The fellowship remains one of the most rewarding and fun parts of what we do at Ubisoft Film & Television. Seeing Mishna Wolff’s pitch take shape and develop into our first independent feature, Werewolves Within, for IFC, was an incredible experience, and we can’t wait to see what Winnie and Carol come up with,” said Boykin in a statement.