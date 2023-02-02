U.K. Film, TV Production Spend in 2022 Hits Record High (Again)

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the Warner Bros. Pictures’ movie, filmed in the U.K.

The U.K.’s production boom has soared to record levels once again.

According to the British Film Institute, spend on film and high-end TV production in 2022 reached in excess of £6.27 billion ($7.72 billion), north of the already record-breaking £5.64 billion in 2021.

While in previous years it’s been high-end TV leading the charge, this time it was film making the biggest jump, leaping more than 27 percent on 2021 to £1.97 billion ($2.45 billion) with help from major studio productions including Barbie, Mickey7, Civil War, Kraven the Hunter and Meg 2: The Trench.

On the TV front, production topped £4.29 billion ($5.28 billion), marginally down in 2021 but still more than £2 billion up from pre-pandemic levels, and includes almost £940 million ($1.6 billion) with films made for streaming platforms.

“Today’s record-breaking figures for film and TV production in the U.K. are great news for our industry and the U.K. economy, and underlines the success of our industry at a global level,” said BFI CEO Ben Roberts. “Our world-class talent, craft and production services, and vital film and TV tax reliefs, have enabled the U.K. to be a major player in a highly competitive global industry. Further investment in expanding studio space U.K.-wide to meet production demand will continue to build on this economic success and create further jobs.”

More to come.