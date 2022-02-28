×
Ukrainian Director Sergei Loznitsa Quits European Film Academy Over “Shameful” Response to Invasion

In an open letter to the EFA, Loznitsa says the organization has been too timid in condemning Russian aggression: "[you are] afraid to call a war a war, to condemn barbarity."

Sergei-Loznitsa
Ukraine director Sergei Loznitsa VALERY HACHE_AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa has quit the European Film Academy (EFA) in protest of what he has termed the organization’s “shameful” response to Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

In an open letter, Loznitsa said the EFA has been too timid in its response and unwilling to call out and condemn Russian aggression.

“What a shameful text has been generated by the European Film Academy! ‘The invasion in Ukraine is heavily worrying us’,” Loznitsa writes, quoting a letter from the EFA in which the group expressed “Solidarity with Ukraine.”

“For four days in a row now, the Russian army has been devastating Ukrainian cities and villages, killing Ukrainian citizens. Is it really possible that you — humanists, human rights and dignity advocates, champions of freedom and democracy — are afraid to call a war a war, to condemn barbarity and voice your protest?” he writes.

Loznitsa continues that “there can be no more doubt about one thing: the European Film Academy was set up in 1989 in order to bury its head in the sand and to shy away from the catastrophe which is taking place in Europe.” He concludes that he is canceling his EFA membership, effective immediately.

Loznitsa is one of Ukraine’s most acclaimed and accomplished filmmakers, known for films like the 2018 dark comedy Donbass — set in Russian-occupied East Ukraine, which won Cannes’ Un Certain Regard directing honor — and the 2021 documentary Babi Yar. Context, which examines a Nazi massacre of 30,000 Jews over a three-day period in Ukraine in September 1941.

Loznitsa’s open letter was first published in Screen International.

Contacted via email by The Hollywood Reporter, the European Film Academy confirmed they had seen Loznitsa’s open letter to Screen but noted that “we have not received any such letter.”

