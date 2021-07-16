Cannes: ‘Unclenching the Fists’ Wins Un Certain Regard Top Prize

The winners ceremony for the 2021 Un Certain Regard competition, the Cannes Film Festival’s official sidebar to its main competition, has begun in the Debussy Theatre.

Among the awards on offer are a special jury mention, a special jury prize, the Un Certain Regard Heart prize, best performance, best director, jury prize and the top Un Certain Regard award (which in 2019 went to Karim Ainouz’s The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao).

This year’s Un Certain Regard competition opened with Arthur Hariri’s Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, about a Japanese soldier who refused to surrender after the end of WWII. Other films in the 20-strong lineup featured a major assortment of on-screen talent, including Justin Chon’s immigration drama for Focus Features, Blue Bayou, starring Alicia Vikander; the Icelandic Noomi Rapace drama Lamb (picked up by A24 during the fest); Kogonada’s science-fiction After Yang, starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith (also with A24); and Women Do Cry, starring Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova.

British filmmaker Andrea Arnold, who presented her documentary Cow out of competition, headed up the 2021 jury, which also included Franco-Algerian director Mounia Meddour, Cesar-winning French actress Elsa Zyblerstein, Argentine filmmaker Daniel Burman and Michael Covino, whose comedy-drama The Climb (which he wrote, produced and starred in), won the Un Certain Regard Heart prize in 2019.

The 2021 Un Certain Regard winners are as follows:

Special Mention

Noche De Fuego (Prayers for the Stolen), Tatiana Huezo

Prize of Originality

Lamb, Vladimir Johannsson

Prize of Courage

La Civil, Teodora Ana Mihai

Ensemble Prize

Bonne Mere, Hafsia Herzi

Jury Prize

Great Freedom, Sebastian Meise

Grand Prize

Unclenching The Fists, Kira Kovalenko