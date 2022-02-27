Box Office: ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Dog’ Lead Quiet Weekend as ‘Studio 666’ Flops

Sony’s Uncharted and United Artists’ Dog led a quiet weekend at the North American box office as the only new nationwide offering, Studio 666, flopped.

Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, earned an estimated $23.3 million from 4,275 theaters in its second weekend for an enviable domestic tally of $83.4 million.

The movie, based on the popular PlayStation game series from publisher Naughty Dog, has done far more business than expected thanks to younger males, the demo that has been the most likely to go to the movies despite the pandemic. Imax and premium large-format screens, the favorite haunt of younger consumers, account for a huge share of all ticket revenue.

The Channing Tatum starrer Dog also held well in its second outing, grossing $10.1 million from 3,827 locations for a 10-day domestic total of $30.9 million. The movie has done some of its best business in America’s heartland.

Dog is a passion project for Tatum, who co-directed the film alongside Magic Mike collaborator Reid Carolin.

Inspired by 2017’s HBO documentary War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend, the film follows Jackson Briggs, an Army Ranger desperate to see action again after getting sidelined by a brain injury that induces seizures. To get back into his commanding officer’s good graces, he accepts an assignment to drive Lulu, an Army dog who served in Afghanistan, some 1,500 miles in his lovingly restored ’84 Bronco so the canine, herself traumatized by her wartime experiences, can attend the funeral of her late handler.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever rounded out the top five.

Elsewhere, Studio 666 only managed to come in No. 8 in its debut for Open Road and Briarcliff, grossing an estimated $1.6 million from 2,306 theaters.

The legendary Foo Fighters star in Studio 666, a haunted-house comedy where band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee fend off supernatural forces to record their 10th album.

Elsewhere, Paramount saw strong business for its 50th anniversary release of The Godfather, which grossed nearly $1 million from 156 theaters. Overseas, Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic movie pulled in $1.4 million from 14 markets for a weekend worldwide total of $2.3 million.

At the specialty box office, British director Joe Wright’s Cyrano made its official debut, grossing $1.4 million from 797 theaters for MGM and United Artists. Overseas, the music-infused take on the classic tale opened to $1 million from a handful of markets. The U.K. led with $500,000.

Cyrano also debuted in Russia to $33,000 as Hollywood studios grapple with whether to distribute their films in that country amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (The Godfather also played in Russia over the weekend.)

On a more positive note, the global box office is expected to light up next week with the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The superhero pic begins rolling out internationally midweek before opening officially in North America on Friday.