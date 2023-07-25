Universal’s ‘The Exorcist: Deceiver’ Sequel to Debut in 2025

The Exorcist: Deceiver, the second sequel in a new trilogy from director David Gordon Green, will get a wide release on April 18, 2025.

News of the 2025 release for the second chapter in The Exorcist franchise from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions follows the unveiling of the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer screening in theaters last weekend behind screenings of Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer.

The trailer, with Ellen Burstyn once again battling demons, debuted online on Tuesday.

The first film in a planned trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer, will be released theatrically on Oct. 13. Also from director Green, the first chapter in the trilogy has Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) raising his daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett), after his wife’s death 12 years earlier. A chain of events force the father to confront the nadir of evil.

For the first time since 1973’s The Exorcist, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil in the new trilogy.

William Friedkin directed the original The Exorcist, which has since grossed over $441 million, making it the highest domestic grossing horror film over a 48-year-long run. The film told the tale of a 12-year-old girl possessed by a mysterious entity and the lengths her mother and two Catholic priests go to in an attempt to save her.

It was adapted from William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel and earned the author an Oscar for adapted screenplay. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture and best director, as well as acting nominations for Burstyn, Jason Miller and Linda Blair.

The Exorcist: Believer also stars Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz and is based on a screenplay by Peter Sattler and Green, from a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride and Green.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment. The executive producers are McBride, Green, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek and Atilla Yucer.

Universal Pictures will release the Blumhouse/Morgan Creek Entertainment production in association with Rough House Pictures.