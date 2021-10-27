Universal Signs Film Deal With Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jack Ivins’ Great Company

Universal has signed a two-year overall film deal with Great Company, a newly formed production banner from Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the co-screenwriter of Last Night in Soho and 1917, and Jack Ivins, the former assistant to filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

Wilson-Cairns and Ivins, childhood friends, formed the banner last year during the height of the pandemic with high aims: “Collaborate with the biggest and best talent to create the highest caliber entertainment, all starting with the very best scripts and original concepts,” according to the mission statement accompanying Wednesday’s announcement by the two companies.

The move reunites Wilson-Cairns with the studio that is releasing Soho, the Edgar Wright-directed movie opens this weekend via Universal’s Focus Features arm, and distributed 1917. The latter film, an award-winning war drama, was directed by Sam Mendes.

“At Great Company, our mission in life is to work with the very best (it’s kinda in the name.),” enthused Wilson-Cairns and Ivins in a statement. “At Universal we find ourselves in the greatest company ever. We got into this business as our favourite films and filmmakers have come from Universal, and we look forward to contributing to their already stellar canon. Donna Langley and Peter Cramer have long been champions, and to make this place our home is a dream come true.”