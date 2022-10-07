Universal Pictures Sets Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller for 2024 

- Share this article on Facebook
M. Night Shyamalan is continuing his collaboration with Universal, with the studio setting a new untitled thriller from the Sixth Sense filmmaker for wide release on April 5, 2024.
The latest movie from Shyamalan follows the 2021 release of Old and the upcoming rollout of Knock at the Cabin on Feb. 3, 2023. Universal partnered with Shyamalan on his last four films besides Old, which include Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).
Shyamalan’s movies have amassed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office over the past two decades. Glass, the culmination of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, grossed $250 million globally (Disney handled the film overseas). Split earned $278.5 million, preceded by The Visit, which took in $98.4 million. Old earned $90.1 million at the global box office amid the pandemic.
In Knock at the Cabin, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest getaway morphs into something out of a nightmare when four people — played by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn — come knocking and take them hostage. And the reason they’re there might be more frightening than the predicament they’re in.
