Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘The Bird Has Flown’

Bruna Papandrea and Liza Chasin will produce the big-screen adaptation of the story about a washed-up singer falling in love with a British literature professor.

Susanna Hoffs
Susanna Hoffs Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce.

Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.

Steve Hutensky, Sarah Harvey and Margaret Chernin will also produce. This Bird Has Flown is published by Little, Brown, and Company.

Besides co-founding The Bangles, Hoffs wrote and recorded music for the Austin Powers trilogy. She recently completed a solo album produced by Peter Asher, which is set for release in Spring 2023. 

“We knew we had to team up again when we read Susanna’s incredible book. She literally had us at hello!” Papandrea and Chasin said in a statement. “Her experience in the music biz and her deep love for big romantic movies made it so clear to us that we wanted to work with her on the adaptation. And the icing on the cake is getting to do it with the brilliant folks at Universal.”

Following their collaboration on adapting Sarah Vaughan’s Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix, Papandrea and Chasin also recently optioned the rights to Vaughan’s novel Reputation for a TV series adaptation.  

Hoffs is represented by The Gernert Company and WME.

