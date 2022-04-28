Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.

The studio showed a trailer for the film during its CinemaCon presentation inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The film is due out Oct. 21. Highlights included seeing Clooney and Roberts spar in amusing fashion with sharp-tongued jabs before coming together to hatch a plan to stop the nuptials. There’s hijinks, physical humor, some drinking, some beer pong and even Clooney doing the classic running man dance. “This is my new favorite place on Earth,” Roberts declares from a heavenly-looking beach.

Clooney and Roberts collaborated on Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster, and in an interview with Deadline, he praised Parker’s script and credited it with inspiring their reunion. “I haven’t done a romantic comedy really since [1996’s] One Fine Day,” he said earlier this year. “I’ve done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one, Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way.”

He said they had the time of their lives making the film. “Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who’s just absolutely the funniest thing in the movie,” he added. “It’s just a really fun, fun, fun cast all the way around. We’re having a great time.”

Speaking of time, Universal made the most of its slate presentation, packing it with a slew of trailer drops and talent appearances during the annual convention hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners. This year is especially crucial for exhibitors as they try to emerge from the ravages of the COVID-19 crisis and compete with streamers.

CinemaCon was canceled altogether in 2020, while last year’s event was a pared-down version held in late August, versus its traditional late spring slot. This year, all five major Hollywood studios plus Lionsgate and Neon are touting upcoming slates during their time on stage inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Universal followed earlier showings by Sony Pictures, the Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. and Neon. Paramount and Lionsgate will conclude the program tomorrow.