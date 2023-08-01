Lionsgate Nabs ‘Unsung Hero’ Drama from Music Duo For King + Country (Exclusive)

Back Row (left to right): Paul Luke Bonnenfant as Daniel, Daisy Betts as Helen, Kirrilee Berger as Rebecca, Joel Smallbone as David. Front row (left to right): Tenz McCall as Ben, JJ Pantano as Luke, Angus K. Caldwell as Josh, Diesel La Torraca as Joel

Lionsgate has picked up Kingdom Story Company’s Unsung Hero, the directorial debut of Joel Smallbone, one half of the Christian music duo For King + Country.

The drama centers on the Smallbone family, which also includes For King + Country member Luke Smallbone and singer-songwriter Rebecca St. James, as they come to America from their native Australia after the collapse of their father’s successful music company.

The movie also follows the family’s mother, Helen Smallbone (Daisy Betts) as she uses her faith to hold the family of nine together by turning struggles into an adventure for her children. The title for the film comes from a For King + Country song of the same name that was dedicated to the parents of Joel and Luke Smallbone.

Joel Smallbone stars as his father, David Smallbone, with other cast including Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, Terry O’Quinn and Hillary Scott.

The acquisition follows Lionsgate scoring a box office win with Jesus Revolution, which debuted in February and grossed more than $52 million domestically. Meanwhile, the faith-based Angel Studios has scored a breakout hit this summer with the thriller Sound of Freedom.

Lionsgate has set an April 26, 2024 wide release for the film from Kingdom Story Company.

Smallbone directs Unsung Hero with Richard Ramsey based on a script they co-wrote. The producer credits are being shared by Justin Tolley, Josh Walsh, Luke Smallbone, with Kingdom Story Company and Candy Rock behind the drama.

The Smallbone brothers also teamed for the feature documentary Return to Sydney: The For King & Country Journey that was to chronicle the Australian brothers and their sister Rebecca St. James returning home after winning Grammys and Billboard Music Awards.