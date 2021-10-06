Urbanworld Foundation Taps Christine L. Mendoza as Executive Director

A day after Urbanworld Film Festival director and head of programming Gabrielle Glore bid farewell to the organization to focus on producing, the organization has announced a new addition.

Former Film Society of Lincoln Center director of education Christine L. Mendoza is joining the Urbanworld Foundation as executive director, a newly created role. In addition to overseeing the festival, which just closed out its 25th anniversary last weekend, she will also lead strategy, operations and development for the New York City-based organization as a whole. Glore, whose replacement as festival director is yet to be announced, led the search for both positions alongside Urbanworld founder Stacy Spikes.

“We are thrilled to have Christine join the Urbanworld family,” Spikes said in a statement. “She brings the ideal mix of experience and passion to our team as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”

A native New Yorker, Mendoza was most recently director of development and programs at the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights. A board member of both the International Center of Films for Children and Young People and the Educational Video Center, over the past two decades she has overseen the creation of more than 1,000 short films by young filmmakers in New York City, and has been invited by officials in countries including India, South Africa, Spain and China to work in film and education. She served as a technology ambassador for the U.S. State Department throughout Latin America. At home, she developed Latino-centered educational programming at Film at Lincoln Center and transmedia projects at the EVC and worked with the New York Film Festival and New Directors/New Films Festival as well.

“The Urbanworld Film Festival has created a point of intersection for diverse audiences and content creators for 25 years, and I’m thrilled to continue to build our breadth and depth from the foundation that Stacy Spikes and Gabrielle Glore developed,” Mendoza said in a statement. “When I was a teenage media maker growing up in NYC, I remember when Urbanworld first came on the scene. It was exciting, it was refreshing and it was relevant to people like me. Urbanworld continues to provide the authenticity, reach and connection for historically overlooked and extremely talented content creators. I’m committed to moving forward with Urbanworld into the next era of innovation and inclusion.”