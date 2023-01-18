USC Scripter Awards: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Pinocchio’ Adaptations Land Unexpected Noms

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Living, She Said, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking are the film nominees, and episodes of The Crown, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Slow Horses, Tokyo Vice and Under the Banner of Heaven are the TV finalists, for the 35th USC Scripter Awards, the USC Libraries announced on Wednesday.

The most notable nominations are those of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Top Gun: Maverick, given that the screenplays of those films had not yet received widespread recognition, and that acclaimed adaptations of the novels All Quiet on the Western Front, Lady Chatterley’s Lover and White Noise, the nonfiction work The Good Nurse and the play The Whale were also eligible.

This year’s Scripters — the nominations of which were determined, as the winners will be, by a selection committee chaired by screenwriter and USC professor Howard Rodman — will take place in person on Saturday, March 4 at USC’s historic Edward L. Doheny, Jr. Memorial Library, following two years of pandemic-necessitated virtual ceremonies.

The “Scripters” are an annual black-tie fundraiser for the USC Libraries, which have honored the best adaptations of printed works into films since 1988, and into TV episodes since 2016. Nominees and winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of film journalists, authors, screenwriters, producers and USC employees, among others. Recognition is bestowed upon both the author of the printed work and the writer(s) for the screen.

The Scripter and the best adapted screenplay Oscar have gone to the same project on 14 occasions over the past 34 years (but none in the last five years): Schindler’s List (1993), Sense and Sensibility (1995), L.A. Confidential (1997), A Beautiful Mind (2001), No Country for Old Men (2007), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), The Social Network (2010), The Descendants (2011), Argo (2012), 12 Years a Slave (2013), The Imitation Game (2014), The Big Short (2015), Moonlight (2016) and Call Me by Your Name (2017).

Here is a full list of this year’s film nominees:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (screenwriters Guillermo del Toro , Patrick McHale and Matthew Robbins ), based on the fairytale The Adventures of Pinocchio (author Carlo Collodi )

, and ), based on the fairytale The Adventures of Pinocchio (author ) Living (screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro ), based on the novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich (author Leo Tolstoy )

), based on the novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich (author ) She Said (screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz ), based on the nonfiction book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement (authors Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey )

), based on the nonfiction book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement (authors and ) Top Gun: Maverick (screenwriters Peter Craig , Ehren Kruger , Justin Marks , Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren ), based on characters from the 1983 California magazine article “Top Guns” (author Ehud Yonay )

, , , and ), based on characters from the 1983 California magazine article “Top Guns” (author ) Women Talking (screenwriter Sarah Polley), based on the novel of the same name (author Miriam Toews)

And here is a full list of this year’s TV finalists: