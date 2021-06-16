Val Kilmer Comments on Batman-Catwoman Controversy

Val Kilmer on Wednesday became the first Batman actor to comment on an oral sex scene that was blocked by DC from the R-rated HBO Max animated Harley Quinn series, news of which set the internet into a tizzy this week.

Show creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed recently that DC nixed a scene in which Batman was giving oral sex to Catwoman. Halpern told Variety, “DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.'”

That single anecdote set social media ablaze with debate over Bruce Wayne’s intimate antics, with memes going up as fast as they could be created to comment and joke on the matter.

But now, an actual Batman has weighed in. Kilmer had fans in stitches when he posted on Twitter the message, “Does he or doesn’t he…?” along with a GIF from his 1995 Batman Forever installment in which the film’s love interest, played by Nicole Kidman, is trying to seduce Batman and says “We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine…”

Fans were having as much fun with that post as they were the previous day when the late Adam West was trending on Twitter; fans of the beloved Batman actor saying they were sure his campy Caped Crusader was a generous lover.