Vancouver Film Critics Circle: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Leads With Five Nominations

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of The Dog.

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has revealed its international nominations, with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leading this year’s field with five mentions.

The Netflix drama, which bowed in Venice, received mentions in the best picture category, a best director nomination for Campion, a best supporting actress nod for Kirsten Dunst and best supporting actor mentions for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.

The best picture competition also includes the Sundance hit CODA from director Sian Heder and Belfast, which earned nominations for best director and best screenplay for Kenneth Branagh. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter will compete in the best screenplay category, while there’s also a best actress mention for Olivia Colman and a best supporting actress mention for Jessie Buckley.

Bradley Cooper received two nominations, one as best actor for Nightmare Alley and another as best supporting actor for Licorice Pizza. The winners of the Vancouver Film Critics Circle awards, international section will be announced during the VFCC awards ceremony on March 7.

A complete list of international nominations follows:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Best Documentary

Flee

The Sparks Brothers

Summer of Soul

Best Foreign Language Film

Flee

Riders of Justice

The Worst Person in the World