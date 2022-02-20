Vancouver Film Critics Circle: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Leads With Five Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has revealed its international nominations, with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leading this year’s field with five mentions.
The Netflix drama, which bowed in Venice, received mentions in the best picture category, a best director nomination for Campion, a best supporting actress nod for Kirsten Dunst and best supporting actor mentions for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.
The best picture competition also includes the Sundance hit CODA from director Sian Heder and Belfast, which earned nominations for best director and best screenplay for Kenneth Branagh. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter will compete in the best screenplay category, while there’s also a best actress mention for Olivia Colman and a best supporting actress mention for Jessie Buckley.
Bradley Cooper received two nominations, one as best actor for Nightmare Alley and another as best supporting actor for Licorice Pizza. The winners of the Vancouver Film Critics Circle awards, international section will be announced during the VFCC awards ceremony on March 7.
A complete list of international nominations follows:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Best Supporting Actor
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Best Documentary
Flee
The Sparks Brothers
Summer of Soul
Best Foreign Language Film
Flee
Riders of Justice
The Worst Person in the World
