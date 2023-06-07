‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reveals First Look at Lifetime Movie Role Amid Scandoval Drama

Vanderpump Rules standout Ariana Madix is staying focused on her future as Bravo prepares to unveil the highly anticipated final episode from its three-part reunion special centering on the controversy known as “Scandoval.”

On Wednesday, Lifetime revealed the first images of Madix as Officer Karen in its forthcoming movie Buying Back My Daughter that also stars Meagan Good and is set to debut this fall. The photos were released on the same day that Vanderpump Rules fans will get to watch the final installment of its season 10 reunion, featuring Raquel Leviss addressing her co-stars following news breaking in March that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on longtime partner Madix with Leviss.

Buying Back My Daughter centers on married couple Dana (Good) and Curtis (Roger Cross) searching for their missing daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), after the 16-year-old sneaks out of their home to attend a party and becomes a victim of a human trafficking ring. Madix plays Officer Karen, who assists in the investigation and has a personal connection to the case.

One image, which can be seen above, shows Madix in the character’s police uniform while working from her office. The below image features the star contemplatively gazing out of a window.

Ariana Madix in Buying Back My Daughter Courtesy of Lifetime

Filmmaker Troy Scott (Adventures in Christmasing) directs the movie, with a script from Barbara Marshall. Produced by Front Street Pictures, Buying Back My Daughter is the latest offering in Lifetime’s Ripped From the Headlines slate. Charles Cooper produces the film, while Good, Orly Adelson and Allen Lewis are executive producers.

Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Wednesday’s third part of the Andy Cohen-hosted reunion would include a twist that “evolves” the Scandoval timeline. He also teased about the surprising moment: “It’s clarity and further diving in on what really happened versus what we thought happened, and centers around the things revealed in the reunion.”

THR also previously reported that Madix has been benefiting recently from profitable partnerships with companies including BIC, SoFi, Lay’s and Bellesa Boutique amid the Scandoval controversy.

Madix has been a main castmember of Vanderpump Rules since the third season of the Bravo unscripted series that also stars Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz. Madix’s previous acting roles include appearances on such series as Paradise City and The Other Two, along with a part in the 2019 Vivica A. Fox-led crime movie Dead End.