Vanessa Hudgens to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

The actress who recently appeared alongside Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom! will emcee the ceremony, airing live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5.

Hudgens previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020.

Hudgens, who broke through in High School Musical, is also known for her roles in Spring Breakers, Second Act, The Princess Switch series, The Knight Before Christmas and Bad Boys for Life.

She is set to star as a young mother who finds freedom as a truck driver in the upcoming Big Rig.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees with seven nods, followed by Euphoria with six nominations and The Batman with four nods.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and various other Paramount channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount Network and VH1.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be followed at 10 p.m. ET/PT by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, recognizing reality TV, talk shows and documentaries.

Executive producers for both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.